Strike: All eyes on ASUU

Strike: All eyes on ASUU

Saturday, March 12, 2022 11:13 pm


Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President,

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President,

suu
Richard Elesho

All eyes are on the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, as the one month warning strike embarked on by its members comes to an end on Monday 14th March. Parents and students are eagerly waiting for what will be the union’s next line of action.

Reports hint that the union has scheduled a crucial NEC meeting on the matter for Sunday, 13th March in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a brief chat on Saturday said he was not in a position to determine the next action as only the members can decide that in the NEC meeting.

“I cannot say this is what we are going to do next. It is the NEC that is going to decide that and we are having our NEC meeting on Sunday. We are an organised union and the majority opinion carries the day. Whatever the meeting decides will be communicated to all, thank you,” he said.

The News reports that ASUU embarked on the warning strike to press home its demands for better working condition and an implementation of 2009 agreement between it and the Federal Government.

Discussions between the union and government have not yielded much. Last week the union snubbed the inauguration of a review committee of the said agreement. The FG gave the review committee three months to conclude it’s work.

Students and their parents are however eager for a speedy resolution of the dispute. Sunday’s meeting will decide.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigeria Police: 46 mins ago

    CP orders investigation into battering of female officer by ACP
    Cristiano Ronaldo 54 mins ago

    Clinical Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Manchester United edge Spurs 3-2
    President Muhammadu Buhari 1 hour ago

    Buhari issues strong warning to feuding APC leaders
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 1 hour ago

    Kogi health workers threaten strike over ‘percentage salary’
    9 hours ago

    NURTW Crisis: Lagos Assembly States Position
    9 hours ago

    Breaking Biases, Shattering Barriers: Union Bank Celebrates Everyday Women
    10 hours ago

    Why we joined Gender Bill protest – Nigerian Governors Wives Forum
    12 hours ago

    Why Ibadan Remains the City of Many Firsts – Osinbajo