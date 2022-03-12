Strike: All eyes on ASUU

suuRichard Elesho

All eyes are on the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, as the one month warning strike embarked on by its members comes to an end on Monday 14th March. Parents and students are eagerly waiting for what will be the union’s next line of action.

Reports hint that the union has scheduled a crucial NEC meeting on the matter for Sunday, 13th March in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a brief chat on Saturday said he was not in a position to determine the next action as only the members can decide that in the NEC meeting.

“I cannot say this is what we are going to do next. It is the NEC that is going to decide that and we are having our NEC meeting on Sunday. We are an organised union and the majority opinion carries the day. Whatever the meeting decides will be communicated to all, thank you,” he said.

The News reports that ASUU embarked on the warning strike to press home its demands for better working condition and an implementation of 2009 agreement between it and the Federal Government.

Discussions between the union and government have not yielded much. Last week the union snubbed the inauguration of a review committee of the said agreement. The FG gave the review committee three months to conclude it’s work.

Students and their parents are however eager for a speedy resolution of the dispute. Sunday’s meeting will decide.