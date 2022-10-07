A/Court to ASUU: Ask your members to go back to work immediately

The court of appeal has asked the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to ask it members to return to the classrooms immediately in compliance with the the ruling of the National Industrial Court of 21st September.

The Court of Appeal also granted ASUU permission to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court..

The court said this will be on condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court and calls off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit

The court gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal.

The National Industrial Court on Sept. 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the Federal Government.

Miffed by the ruling, the union headed to the appellant court to appeal the ruling.