FG Redeems 28 -Year Pledge, Allocates Houses to 1994 Super Eagles

…As Commissioning of Homes Completed Under the National Housing Programme Kicks off in Nasarawa State

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles in their various states, thereby fulfilling a pledge made to them 28 years ago by the then Federal Government.

President Buhari stated this in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Monday, March 7, 2022 during the commissioning of the completed homes under the administration’s National Housing Programme initiative.

The commissioning was the first in the series of the formal commissioning lined up to take place in 34 States of the federation where Phase I of the houses has been completed.

Represented by the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Muhammed Abdullahi, President Buhari described the completion of the housing projects as a fulfillment of the promise of change that was made to the people by his administration.

The President also praised the Nasarawa State Government for providing the land for the project, describing it as one of the developmental possibilities that intergovernmental collaboration can produce.

Accordingly, he said that the provision of the housing estates across the country was informed by the government’s desire to achieve one of its primary objectives which is to improve the human condition.

The President said that the housing projects provided contracts for the Micro, Small and Medium business men and women who provided employment for people through the engagement of skilled and unskilled workers thereby unleashing a value chain of economic activities that have made a positive impact in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed,” he said.

In his address, the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule who was represented by the State’sCommissioner of Works, Engr. Idris Muhammed Idris, described the construction of the housing estate as a landmark achievement of the Federal Government in its effort to provide affordable and conducive accommodation for Nigerians.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the numerous federal projects undertaken through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

In a remark, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, represented by the Director of Public Building and Housing, Architect Solomon Labafilo, stated that, as the end of President Buhari’s tenure draws near, Nigerians will witness a season of completion when many projects will start to bear fruit.

He explained that 76 housing units under Phase One have been completed in Nasarawa State comprising 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units.

Fashola said, “In terms of design, this project is the outcome of a national survey conducted by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desire.”

He explained that the survey revealed a preference for bungalows in Northern Nigeria and flats in Southern Nigeria, adding that the survey also showed the need for space which is why the one bedroom units are 60 – 70 square metres, two bedroom units 76 – 103 square metres and three bedroom units have 110 – 137 square metres.

Fashola who said the housing units are offered to the public through the National Housing Portal at https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ to ensure that interested buyers are not inhibited by any artificial obstacle and allocations are made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first–come– first–served basis.

Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Chukwunwike Uzo represented by the Zonal Director North Central, Engr. Valentine Nwaimo informed the audience that the Ministry is promoting local content in the building construction in line with Executive Order 3 and 5.

Engr. Uzo disclosed that at least 1,200 building contractors had been engaged under Phase I, II and III of the housing programme since 2016 and over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

He also said that during this period the Ministry is undertaking the construction of at least 6,000 housing units in 45 sites out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 States and the FCT.