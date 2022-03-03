How Afrobeats is putting Nigeria on the global map – Paulash Panache

Award-winning musician, and entertainment promoter, Paul Femi Ashiru popularly known as Paulash Panache has disclosed that the sound of Afrobeats has heavily influenced new albums in the international market.

According to the music star, the fast-growing sound which originated from Africa and championed by Nigerian artistes has put the country on the world map.

In his words, “Afrobeats has cracked the seal in the international market, and it’s in high demand out there. This has put us on the world map; everyone is featuring Nigerian and African artistes, they want to be a part of us now.

“Even Beyoncé, Chris Brown and others are now a part of our music; everyone wants to be a part of our music. That is what’s going on musically,” he said.

The “Lituation” crooner further said the fast acceptance of African music has increased the number of new talent in the music industry.

“There are lots of talented artistes coming out of lately and they are all super amazing. Almost everyone wants to go into music today, but there are so many sides of music people can get into asides from singing, like me, I do a whole lot of things,” he added.

Paulash Panache is known as Lituation King on his Instagram with over 100,000 followers where he shares his music, events, and club tour updates.

The singer has become a house name and his ability to release/promote potential hit songs cannot be questioned. He has also released two hit songs “No Girlfriend No problem” and “Lituation”.

Paulash also promotes artistes and brands with his popular weekly event tagged “Lituation Friday’s.

The media influencer and singer hosts the weekly event in clubs where celebrities appear to vibe with fans.

Paulash had promoted DJs, famous models, social media celebrities and influencers, socialites, as well as a selected group of sexy ladies.