Hope for Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine: They’ll Be Evacuated Through Poland

It is better done late than never. That is the feeling of Nigerians who are trapped in Ukraine and their family members back in Nigeria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement today, titled, ‘Public Notice From The Nigerian Embassy in Poland,’ and said arrangements “are in top gear to evacuate trapped citizens through the Nigerian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.”

As contained in the statement: “In light of the happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have a staff of the Nigerian Embassy waiting for them.

“The Federal Government is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Please present this as your destination address with the Border Control: 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warsaw.”

Nigerian Embassy staff, according to the statement, would be on standby at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to assist. See the document below for the crossing border points and locations: