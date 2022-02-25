Just In: Buhari signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

Just In: Buhari signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

Friday, February 25, 2022 12:59 pm


Muhammadu Buhari:

Muhammadu Buhari:

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, into law.

Speaking at the event, the president, who highlighted the contents and advantages of the Act, urged the National Assembly to immediately amend Section 84 of the Act, in line with the nation’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

He expressed the hope that the law would promote sound electoral processes and good governance in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the bill at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

Others at the Council Chamber included Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Maiduguri Comes Alive as Osinbajo Delivers President’s Message to Returnees
    3 hours ago

    Biden to nominate African American, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to Supreme Court
    People fleeing Ukraine 4 hours ago

    Russia’s invasion can trigger 4m to flee Ukraine – UN
    Evans 5 hours ago

    Evans, 2 others jailed for life for conspiracy, kidnapping
    6 hours ago

    Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during hostilities – Moscow
    7 hours ago

    A Realist Snapshot on Ukraine
    Ukranian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy 7 hours ago

    Ukrainian leader begs for help as Russian troops advance on Kyiv
    UEFA 7 hours ago

    UEFA removes Champions League final, other games from Russia, Ukraine