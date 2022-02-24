APC CECPC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees

APC CECPC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees

Thursday, February 24, 2022 4:25 pm


APC National Secretariat, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Committees for the Saturday 12th March, 2022 Zonal Congresses. This is contained in a statement by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe

“The Chairmen of the Committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

“Meetings of zonal stakeholders hold on Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at the respective geo-political zones.” Sen. Akpanudoedehe disclosed.

Below is the committee list:

The committee list

The committee list

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    National Assembly 31 mins ago

    House of Reps to foot bill of evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 1 hour ago

    With Russia’s precision weapons, Ukraine stands no chance
    8 hours ago

    FIRS urges court to strike out UAC’s appeal against N2.4Bilion tax liability
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    Russia Invades Ukraine, Biden Says US, Allies Will Respond Decisively
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    As UN Security Council meets, Russia attacks Ukraine
    PDP: 14 hours ago

    PDP Congress: 3 suspects arrested over killing of 1 person in Iwo
    Court: 14 hours ago

    Court remands man for rape, murder of daughter in Ekiti
    14 hours ago

    Politics, Not a Dirge