Akeredolu’s Former Education Secretary,  Alalabiaye Becomes Osolo of Idanre

Ace politician and top socialite, Chief Victor Ojo Alalabiaye has been named as the new Osolo of Idanre kingdom in Ondo State. His selection took place today in Oke Idanre, the ancient town on the hills. The new Osolo triumphed over two other contestants, namely Akindeko Olonimoyo and Clement Akinrinlola.

The highly revered Osolo stool became vacant last week following the demise of High Chief Akindipe Orosunegunleka Alalabiaye who reigned as Osolo between 1997 and 2022.

After the completion of the funeral rites for the late custodian of the popular Orosun Festival, the Osolo Ruling Hous less by High Chief Christopher Olu Akindolire, the Lisa of Idanre met and presented three names to the Owa of Idanre, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye. In less than 24 hours of his receipt of the three nominees, Oba Aroloye picked Victor Ojo Alalabiaye as the new Osolo of Idanre.

Third in the hierarchy of High Chiefs known as Egharefa, next to Lisa and Ojomu, the Osolo is the principal priest and chief custodian of Orosun Deity in Idanre. He leads other comrade priests to Igbo Oro during the annual Orosu Festival.

Born about 60 years ago, the new Osolo, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was appointed as the Education Secretary of Idanre Local Government by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in his first term. Before the appointment in 2017, he was Chairman of APC in Idanre Local Government. He had previously served as Chairman of the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD, Action Congress AC and Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

Unarguably one of the most profound authorities on Idanre’s culture and traditions, Alalabiaye is widely respected for his brilliant elocution and free flowing delivery of the kingdom’s oral literature. Be it Ogbogodo, Ogbagba or Ola, Alalabiaye remains the hero of Idanre oral poetry. He was initiated into the Aworo priesthood in May 1984 and in acknowledgement of his contribution to the promotion of the culture of Idanre kingdom, Oba Aroloye decorated him with the chieftaincy title of Bobagunwa of Idanre. His father, late Pa Orosunekueyinmi Alalabiaye reigned as Osolo between 1986 and 1996.