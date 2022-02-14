ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

By Esenvosa Izah

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared a four-week “total and comprehensive” strike.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President, made the declaration at a news conference in Lagos after the union’s two days National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Osodeke said the strike, which takes effect from Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, would last for an initial period of four weeks.

He said: “NEC resolved to embark on the four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike as government has failed to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the ASUU in December 2020.”

He said the union also resolved to embark on the strike over the forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments with the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

According to him, the non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution(UTAS) has continued to shortchange the union members.

Osodeke said the union loathed disruption of academic activities and was not insensitive to concerns of stable academic calendar in public universities.

He, however, sought the understanding and support of stakeholders to make the government more responsive to issues of health and education.

“We invite all lovers of education to join our struggle for a greater Nigeria. Nigerian politicians keep proliferating educational institutions without prioritising education.

“ASUU will not relent in its historic responsibility of advocating for an improved university system.

“This is because it holds the key to our collective prosperity and better future for our children and our children’s children; so, let us work together to fix it,’’ Osodere said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ASUU had expressed grievances over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil some of the agreements it made with the union in 2009.

The union on Nov. 15, 2021, had given the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum over the failure to meet the demands.