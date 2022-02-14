ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

Monday, February 14, 2022 3:41 pm


Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President,

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President,

By Esenvosa Izah

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared a four-week “total and comprehensive” strike.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President, made the declaration at a news conference in Lagos after the union’s two days National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Osodeke said the strike, which takes effect from Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, would last for an initial period of four weeks.

He said: “NEC resolved to embark on the four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike as government has failed to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the ASUU in December 2020.”

He said the union also resolved to embark on the strike over the forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments with the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

According to him, the non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution(UTAS) has continued to shortchange the union members.

Osodeke said the union loathed disruption of academic activities and was not insensitive to concerns of stable academic calendar in public universities.

He, however, sought the understanding and support of stakeholders to make the government more responsive to issues of health and education.

“We invite all lovers of education to join our struggle for a greater Nigeria. Nigerian politicians keep proliferating educational institutions without prioritising education.

“ASUU will not relent in its historic responsibility of advocating for an improved university system.

“This is because it holds the key to our collective prosperity and better future for our children and our children’s children; so, let us work together to fix it,’’ Osodere said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ASUU had expressed grievances over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil some of the agreements it made with the union in 2009.

The union on Nov. 15, 2021, had given the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum over the failure to meet the demands.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    Best Money Tips for Stay at Home Parents
    7 hours ago

    NPA MD: Bello-Koko in, Hadiza Bala Usman, Out Finally
    Hon. Dekor addressing beneficiaries of his educational grants 12 hours ago

    Rep Dekor doles out education grants to Ogoni students
    12 hours ago

    The untold story of the Aiteo Santa Barbara Oil Spill
    The Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, led members of the committee, representatives of Shell Petroleum Development Company,SPDC, to visit some polluted sites in Ogoniland 12 hours ago

    Oil spills: Reps committee visits Ogoni communities
    12 hours ago

    Becoming Nigeria’s President Passeth All Understanding
    13 hours ago

    Our officers not conniving with Yahoo boys in Edo – Army
    File: Gunmen: 13 hours ago

    Kogi train station attack: Gunmen demand N20m for abductee