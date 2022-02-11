OML 40 Contract: Communities Commend FG for Ceding Job to OMSL

By Daniels Ekugo

Stakeholders and community members along the Trans-Forcado pipeline and Escravos Warri Refinery has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s wisdom by awarding to Ocean Marine Solution Limited, OMSL the contract of protecting the Nation’s critical assets in the oil-rich communities of Delta State.

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited is one of Nigeria foremost asset protection Companies providing security for crude oil pipelines in Delta State.

Members of the Community made this commendation following reports that Nigeria has lost an estimated $3.5 billion in eleven months due to the criminal activities of oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

Addressing a press conference in Warri, Delta State, yesterday the Chairman Warri Multi-stakeholders Platform, Dr Jeffrey Wilkie, however, urged the Federal Government to be wary of profiteers who benefit from instability through vandalism and sabotage of critical National assets.

They noted that oil and gas assets in their communities are safe through the services of OMSL operating in communities.

He said, ” We wish to appreciate the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the unprecedented performance of OMSL in partnering with the host communities in line with your mandate to eradicate pipeline Vandalism, illegal oil bunkering and sabotage in Delta State.

“We thank you especially for your noble Initiatives by considering OMSL for the security and maintenance contract of tran forcados contract, OML 40 export pipeline and Escravos Warri Refinery in Delta State”.