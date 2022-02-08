Catholic Reverend Father Suspended over Igbophobia

Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Metropolitan See of Lagos, on Sunday, suspended Rev. Fr. James Anelu, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa Gberigbe in Ikorodu. Reason: Anelu banned Igbo songs and choruses in his church.

The priest who, in anger, stopped a chorus during the second collection said the Igbos cannot keep dominating other people even in his Church. He cited the case of his Benin Diocese, where Igbos dominated to the point of becoming the Bishop in person of Most Rev. (Augustine Obiora) Akubueze, who is the president, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), and Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin Diocese.

Anelu said that the spirit of God in any place recognises only languages indigenous to that geographical location.

On saying this, the entire congregation went up in anger. Many parishioners walked out. The Father then closed the mass.