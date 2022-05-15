Updated: Muslims attack Catholic, ECWA churches in Sokoto

*Catholic Church reacts

By Jethro Ibileke

Violent outburst broke out in parts of the caliphate city of Sokoto, Sokoto State, Saturday afternoon, over the arrest of suspected killers of Deborah Samuel.

Recall that Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was lynched and burned to death on Thursday over alleged blasphemy against Islamic religion.

Following the pandemonium that erupted, tension gripped residents of the affected area, as the protesters trooped to the streets, demanding the release of the suspects arrested.

Some residents believed to be Muslims, stormed the streets protesting the arrest of the suspected killers.

The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as, “Release our Muslim brothers, Muslims are not terrorist.”

Some churches along Ahmadu Bello Way in the state capital, including Catholic and Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) were allegedly attacked by the protesters.

Also, the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, Catholic Pastoral Centre which were burnt down by the hoodlums.

Also, some shops belonging to residents from the south-east region of the country were destroyed. However, contrary to earlier reports, Kukah’s was not burnt.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the riot.

Meanwhile, the Catholic church has asked for calm. It said no life was lost. It commended the Sokoto State Government and security forces for their prompt intervention.

See the church’s statement below: