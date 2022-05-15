Updated: Muslims attack Catholic, ECWA churches in Sokoto

Updated: Muslims attack Catholic, ECWA churches in Sokoto

Sunday, May 15, 2022 6:40 am


Bishop Kukah’s house raised

*Catholic Church reacts

By Jethro Ibileke

Violent outburst broke out in parts of the caliphate city of Sokoto, Sokoto State, Saturday afternoon, over the arrest of suspected killers of Deborah Samuel.

Recall that Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was lynched and burned to death on Thursday over alleged blasphemy against Islamic religion.

Following the pandemonium that erupted, tension gripped residents of the affected area, as the protesters trooped to the streets, demanding the release of the suspects arrested.

Some residents believed to be Muslims, stormed the streets protesting the arrest of the suspected killers.

The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as, “Release our Muslim brothers, Muslims are not terrorist.”

Some churches along Ahmadu Bello Way in the state capital, including Catholic and Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) were allegedly attacked by the protesters.

Also, the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral,  Catholic Pastoral Centre which were burnt down by the hoodlums.

Also, some shops belonging to residents from the south-east region of the country were destroyed. However, contrary to earlier reports, Kukah’s was not burnt.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the riot.

Meanwhile, the Catholic church has asked for calm. It said no life was lost. It commended the Sokoto State Government and security forces for their prompt intervention.

See the church’s statement below:

Catholic Church’s statement.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Flashback: JK Randle on Harmony Between Yoruba Christians and Muslims
    4 hours ago

    Police Arrest Killers of Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, 21 Others
    Yushau Shuaib 5 hours ago

    Blasphemy: Positions of Justice System and the Holy Quran
    President Muhammadu Buhari and Refinery 5 hours ago

    Buhari sued for spending N1.48 trillion on dead refineries
    Sheikh Gumi 5 hours ago

    Prophet Muhammad didn’t kill those who insulted him – Sheikh Gumi
    6 hours ago

    Carlota Lukumi: Nigerian woman who led mass uprising in Cuba.
    8 hours ago

    Of D’banj and Plagiarism
    Atiku Abubakar 10 hours ago

    Deborah: Atiku Abubakar and why votes are thicker than blood