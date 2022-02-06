Oyetola, please offer no apology

By Remi Oyeyemi

One has just read the remarks of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the motive of his government for the education reforms in the State. The remarks which were widely publicised in the media, were made at our own Ilésà Grammar School, Ilesa. It sounded apologetic, even though, one could not be sure if that was the intention.

But if that was the intention, one would like to let His Excellency know that he did not need any apology for doing the right thing. Gov. Oyetola did not need any apology for listening to the people. He did not need any apology for not being arrogant, insouciant, condescending and dictatorial.

Neither did Gov. Oyetola need any apology for being reasonable, judicious and honest. Oyetola did not need to apologise for being human and humane. He did not need to apologise for being considerate and concerned about the feelings and aspirations of those who elected him. Oyetola did not need any apology for having a sense of History, for appreciating our heritage, for acknowledging our emotional attachment to our bequeathment.

If he did not know before, now he must know that we are very appreciative of the fact that he corrected the wrongs done against us in Ìjèsà land and other parts of the State. He must know that History would remember him for the roles he has played in repairing the malicious damages done to our Ilésà Grammar School, our heritage, our history and our inheritance.

The essence of governance is the happiness, progress and welfare of the people. If the people did not want a policy, then that policy could never be right. If the people wanted a policy, that policy could never be wrong.

That former Gov. Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola became a fake activist in office, acting like a bull in the china shop, exuding nauseating characteristics of a luciferous whirlwind, destroying everything for everyone, is a matter of great regret. A matter of regret because I was one of his cheerleaders in his first two years in the office as Governor of Osun State.

Then, he became uncaring. He became unfeeling. He became cold, cruel and crude. He became arrogant. He became prodigal. He became a locust. He fleeced Osun State and did everything to destroy the future of the State.

In office, he even insulted the Great Obafemi Awolowo by claiming to be an “Awoist.” What a balderdash! Awo never destroyed, he built and built and built.

The kernel of Awoism is the MAN as the most important factor of production. The focus of any Awoist policy is the MAN – his well-being, his health, his knowledge, his prosperity, his fitness and his happiness.

Aregbesola was everything but none of the above. He never cared. He was adamant. Incorrigible. Recalcitrant. Recidivous. And irredeemable. He refused to listen to the people who voted for him. He dismissed their yearnings. He ignored their aspirations.

Even, when leaders of thought were trying to help him see reason, he insulted them. In the case of Ilésà Grammar School, eminent alumni from all works of life – politics, business, academics, judiciary, medicine et al were treated with disdain, arrogance, aversion, derision and ridicule.

He acted like an Emperor impelled by a putrid sense of absolutism, the kind witnessed in the Middle Age. He acted like a Shark in a small pond, feasting on hapless fishes to maintain itself. His sense of invulnerability was ghastly, grisly and gruesome. It was a horrid, horrendous and hideous show of shame.

Thus, when you (Oyetola) came and embarked on the reforms that you have brought to bear, you gave the people, not just in Ìjèsà land, but in the whole of Osun State, a great sense of relief.

Relief from ignorance. Relief from arrogance. Relief from wrong-headedness. Relief from insanity. Relief from destruction. Relief from dumbness. Relief from deafness. Relief from insensitivity. Relief from agony. Relief from “Kí le ó se?”

It is in lieu of this that one is convinced that you need not be apologetic. No, you need not offer any apology for listening to the people. Yes, I didn’t support your candidacy for that office, but it would amount to intellectual dishonesty not to appreciate what you have done so far in this regard.

In the parlance of the King of Àràke Kingdom, His Highness “Oba” Kola Kazeem, “You are karid.” No apologies needed.

*Remi Oyeyemi, journalist and public affairs analyst writes from the US