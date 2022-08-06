Oyetola Drags Adeleke to Elections Petition Tribunal

Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 16 July gubernatorial election, yesterday went to the election petition tribunal in Osogbo, the state capital, to submit his petition. That was against the results that threw up Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyetola visited the state High Court that houses the tribunal with his wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Gboyega Famoodu and others.

Famoodu told journalists: “Our legal team comprises of outstanding legal icons have told us that we have a strong case and we believe we will win at the court.”