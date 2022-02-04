Alaafin advocates restructuring at the launch of constitutions in 3 Nigerian languages

Alaafin advocates restructuring at the launch of constitutions in 3 Nigerian languages

Friday, February 4, 2022 9:57 am


From the middle, His Royal Majesty , Kabiyesi , iku baba yeye , Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi the 111 . The Alasfin of Oyo flanked from left and right by other guests

The Alaafin of Oyo , His Royal Majesty , Oba Lamidi ,Olayiwola Adeyemi the 111 ,has described the Nigerian 1999 constitution as a military constitution. He, therefore, advocated the immediate restructuring of the country where there would be equal opportunities for the federating states or units.

Oba Adeyemi made this disclosure yesterday at the launch of two books , the translation of the Nigerian constitutions in three major languages, Yoruba , igbo and Hausa and another book ,I Love My Country, written by , Prince Adeyemi Ajayi. The event held at the Naval Dock Yard conference centre , Victoria island, Lagos .

The first class Yoruba monarch described the event as a great feat from a man as young as Prince Ajayi. He therefore called on all Nigerians to as a matter of urgency give the author all the necessary assistance and encouragement. The Alaafin lamented that similar works from notable Yoruba authors were not given the desired recognition and accolades . According, to Oba Adeyemi , most of these heroes who had made similar attempts died unsung.

The highlight of the occasion was the award given to some eminent and patriotic Nigerians including , the governor of Lagos State , Babajide Sanwoolu and the leader of all progressive Congress , Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who were both ably represented.

Prince , Ajayi , the author of the books described the occasion as a momentous one and a fulfilled dream. .The unity of Nigeria is unchallengeable and the books, according to the author, represent another attempt to instill patriotism and foster unity amongst the ethnic groups.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police: 2 hours ago

    Nemesis! Police Nab Lagos Ibadan Expressway Kidnap Gang
    3 hours ago

    Democratic Election Only Acceptable Way to Change Government – Osinbajo
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 4 hours ago

    Power is Not a Faithful Mistress
    13 hours ago

    Pharaoh, Let My People Go
    Buhari and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio 15 hours ago

    PMB and the NDDC
    Marijuana, otherwise known as cannabis 20 hours ago

    Group calls for increased access to marijuana
    ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim-al-Hashimi-al-Qurashi 21 hours ago

    U.S. forces kill ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria
    22 hours ago

    SEPCOL Reacts to Fire Outbreak on Offshore Facility, Trinity Spirit FPSO