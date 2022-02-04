Alaafin advocates restructuring at the launch of constitutions in 3 Nigerian languages

The Alaafin of Oyo , His Royal Majesty , Oba Lamidi ,Olayiwola Adeyemi the 111 ,has described the Nigerian 1999 constitution as a military constitution. He, therefore, advocated the immediate restructuring of the country where there would be equal opportunities for the federating states or units.

Oba Adeyemi made this disclosure yesterday at the launch of two books , the translation of the Nigerian constitutions in three major languages, Yoruba , igbo and Hausa and another book ,I Love My Country, written by , Prince Adeyemi Ajayi. The event held at the Naval Dock Yard conference centre , Victoria island, Lagos .

The first class Yoruba monarch described the event as a great feat from a man as young as Prince Ajayi. He therefore called on all Nigerians to as a matter of urgency give the author all the necessary assistance and encouragement. The Alaafin lamented that similar works from notable Yoruba authors were not given the desired recognition and accolades . According, to Oba Adeyemi , most of these heroes who had made similar attempts died unsung.

The highlight of the occasion was the award given to some eminent and patriotic Nigerians including , the governor of Lagos State , Babajide Sanwoolu and the leader of all progressive Congress , Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who were both ably represented.

Prince , Ajayi , the author of the books described the occasion as a momentous one and a fulfilled dream. .The unity of Nigeria is unchallengeable and the books, according to the author, represent another attempt to instill patriotism and foster unity amongst the ethnic groups.