AFCON 2021: Nigeria to face Tunisia in second round clash on Sunday

Friday, January 21, 2022 6:24 am


Super Eagles' players at the match against Sudan

Super Eagles’ players at the match against Sudan


By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in one of the second round matches of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tunisia on Thursday lost 0-1 to Gambia, but booked their place in the knockout phase as one of the four third-placed teams.

The Super Eagles had on Wednesday defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-,0 to top group D with the maximum nine points.

The Nigeria/Tunisia clash will hold at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

The Super Eagles defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-,0 in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt to claim bronze.(NAN)(nannews.ng)

