10-Day Registration Extension for 2021 Recruitment of Police Constables

*As Portal Closes Saturday, January 22, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has informed inform citizens that the online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for interested and eligible Nigerians into the service of the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables, has been extended to Saturday, January 22, 2022. With this extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date.

The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from States in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones and Lagos State, to enable them meet up with the required quota for their respective areas. A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022. Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2% of the total applications – were received from the five States in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

Consequently, the Force enjoins States and Local Governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force. Interested applicants are urged to log-on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal.

The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge