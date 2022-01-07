Ladoja: Lekan Balogun next in line as Olubadan

Ladoja: Lekan Balogun next in line as Olubadan

Friday, January 7, 2022 12:03 am


Ladoja

Ladoja

High Chief Rasheed Ladoja, the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadan, says High Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, is the next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ladoja, also a former Governor of Oyo State, made the declaration on Thursday at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

Ladoja was reacting to the controversy trailing who becomes the next Olubadan since the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji on Jan. 2.

Ladoja said Balogun, as the most senior, is the next in line to the throne.

“There is no controversy about it. Egbon Lekan Balogun is the most senior in our line and so he is the next in line to the throne.

“For those asking, my ‘body and mouth language’ is that Egbon Lekan is my senior and he is next in line to the Olubadan stool,” the former governor said.

Expressing his displeasure at the unwarranted tension the issue had generated, Ladoja said that he does not have power to make anyone the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He explained that it was the High Chiefs who instituted two pending suits now generating the unwarranted tension, urging them to withdraw suits.

“In 2017, we instituted a case to challenge the needless reform that Abiola Ajimobi as the Governor wanted to do.

“Almost all of us as High Chiefs and members of the Olubadan-in-Council agreed to the filing of a suit to challenge him and we gave the task to Michael Lana.

“Lana later called me to say some of the High Chiefs told him to remove their names from the suit, leaving only my elder brother Balogun and myself.

“I asked Lana if I could do it alone and he told me ‘yes’ and we continued. We won the case at the state High Court and Ajimobi appealed.

“In the judgment, the Appeal Court, a few days to the exit of Ajimobi from government, sent the case back to the High Court for a retrial.

“They, Judges of the Appellate Court, said the case was brought under writ of summons instead of originating summons,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Muhammadu Buhari: 3 mins ago

    PMB and futurologists
    5 hours ago

    What’s Your New Year Resolution?
    File: Gunmen: 6 hours ago

    Imo: Gunmen attack Ideato police division, free detainees
    13 hours ago

    Magodo Fiasco, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Genuine Leadership 
    13 hours ago

    For the Nigerian Left: Facing 2022 
    Death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr 15 hours ago

    Oromoni’s death : Why we exonerated Dowen students, others – Lagos DPP
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 17 hours ago

    Fresh Plot to Defame Governor Kayode Fayemi Uncovered – Ekiti Government
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court on Thursday 18 hours ago

    IPOB: “Nigeria will not know peace unless…”