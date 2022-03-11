Governor Makinde Installs Lekan Balogun 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan

Olalekan Balogun was today, Friday, 11 March 2022 installed the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state. Balogun received the staff of office from Makinde at a ceremony which took place at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

After the Olubadan-in-Council recommended Balogun as the Olubadan, the Oyo Governor approved the process on 14 Feruary, 2022. That is for Balogun to sit on the throne of Oba Saliu Adetunji who joined his ancestors on 2 January 2022. He was 93.

The emergence of Balogun was with some crisis because the fomer Governor, Abiola Ajimobi elevated some Ibadan Chiefs to the position of beaded crown wearing monarchs.

With the crisis behind him now, Balogun Balogun assured the people of Ibadanland and Nigeria in general that he would not disappoint them. In his words: “I want to assure all that I will not the people of Ibadan down. I will not let the people of Nigeria down,” Balogun said.

He thanked all the traditional rulers, serving and former governors and members of the national assembly for honouring him with their presence.

Dignitaries present at the event included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president; Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state; Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state; Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto.