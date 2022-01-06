IPOB: “Nigeria will not know peace unless…”

By Richard Elesho

The outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has renewed its threat against the Nigerian government over the continuous detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The group warned that Nigeria will know peace until Kanu’s unconditional release.

IPOB which claimed to be working on a Biafran national anthem vowed to implement the use of the anthem in all schools in the southeast, and threatened that any which does not comply “will regret their action.”

The group made these known in a statement by Emma Powerful, its spokesperson on Wednesday accusing the government of setting terrorists free while keeping freedom fighters behind bars.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom for their resilience and efforts towards the actualisation of Biafra independence. We happily welcome all into 2022. We assure our people that the struggle will record more tremendous successes more than the previous years.

“Our achievement in the struggle for Biafra restoration will marvel many traitors because IPOB will soon showcase our achievements so far. We have accomplished so much since this fight for our freedom started, and we give the credit to the Almighty God in heaven who has ordained the restoration of Biafra.

“We want to declare that Nigeria Government and its security agencies will have no peace of mind unless they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because our God will torment them.

“Kanu is on a divine project and nobody will hold him and have peace of mind. The leadership of IPOB headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem has given an order for all IPOB families across the world to activate the protest to show our anger towards the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“To this end, we want to inform all Biafrans to get ready to solidarize with our leader as usual, in his next court appearance scheduled for January 18, 19 and 20. Fulani cows are banned in Biafraland starting from April 2022. Those in the animal husbandry business must switch over to our native cow without delay.

“Again, concerning stop reading Nigeria national anthem in our schools, we want every school to start reading Biafra national anthem and soon every school is going to receive a copy of Biafra national anthem because Biafra is coming and nothing will stop it.

“The 30th of May every year will be celebrating independence anniversary and nothing will stop that, Biafrans must oblige to this order for our freedom. Any school found wanting or disobeying this order will regret their actions.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released. Nigeria cannot be releasing bandits and terrorists but keep freedom-seekers behind bars perpetually; it’s an error! We are also warning traitors to stay off our territory because it won’t be easy for them this time because 2022 will be hunt down year for them,” the statement said.

IPOB is a proscribed organisation by the Federal Government and the highest Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has emphasised that IPOB does not speak for the Southeast or the Igbo

It’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested abroad and brought home to face terrorism trial which is ongoing at a Federal High Court in the nation’s capital, Abuja. He is expected in court this January.