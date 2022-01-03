Bashir Tofa, MKO’s opponent in 1993 presidential election is dead

Monday, January 3, 2022 8:49 am


Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) who ran against the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1993 presidential election is dead.

Tofa died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness, according to family sources.

Tofa who was born on June 20, 1947 entered into politics in 1976 when he was elected councilor of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Council of Kano.

In 1977, he was elected a member into the Constituent Assembly.

He was also very active in the politics of second republic when he was at various times the secretary of the Kano branch of National Party of Nigeria, NPN.

He later became the party’s national financial secretary and was a national member of the Green Revolution National Committee.

Tofa contested against MKO Abiola in the 1993 presidential election, the presumed winner of the election.

But the election was annulled by the Babangida regime.

