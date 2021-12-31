Again, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Bereaved

Kehinde Hassan, the twin sister of Taiwo Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Lagos is dead. This came after Pastor Odukoya’s wife, Nomthi, died after a two-year battle with cancer in November this year. Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo, died in a plane crash in 2005.

Hassan’s demise was revealed by Odukoya’s daughter via her Facebook page.

“My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties…

“You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most.

“You held my hand and encouraged me…

“To say I will miss you is such an understatement.

“Rest on Aunty, love you.”

According to available information, Hassan died of complications from cancer.

When the two marked their 60th birthday in 2016, Pastor Odukoya wrote with eclat: “Today, my dear twin and I mark our 60th birthday.

“Please join us in thanking and celebrating God for the gift of life and for the grace to walk the path of His choosing.

“It’s incredible how far He has brought us.

“If there is anything I have learned from my life’s story, it is that God is not a respecter of your background.

“He chooses whom He pleases.

“He equips by His grace.

“If He did it for Kehinde and I, He will surely do it for you.

“I look forward to many more years of His goodness and mercy.

“He has never failed me.

“He will never fail you too, in Jesus name.”