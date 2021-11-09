Again, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses wife

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 8:49 pm


The wife of Taiwo Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya is dead.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Fountain of Life Church said the late Nomthi died after battling cancer about two years.

Pastor Odukoya married Nomthi, a South African after losing his first wife, Bimbo in a plane crash in Port Harcourt.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Loses Wife to Cancer

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi”.
– Fountain of Life Church ,

