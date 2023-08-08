Sanwo-Olu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Sanwo-Olu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 9:14 pm


Taiwo Odukoya

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness at the death of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya died on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the cleric is a great loss to the entire congregation of the Fountain of Life Church, body of Christ, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor urged the family, especially the deceased children, friends, clerics and the entire congregation of Fountain of Life as well as Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to take death of Pastor Odukoya in good faith.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Fountain of Life Church on the demise of the founding Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. The death of Pastor Odukoya, whose ministry has touched many lives within and outside his congregation, came to me as a shock.

”The death of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is a great loss to the body of Christ. But we take solace in God that the deceased lived a good life and served the humanity.

“Pastor Odukoya, the founding Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church was a great Teacher, Preacher and Servant of the Most High God, who impacted people within and outside Nigeria positively.

“I commiserate with the Fountain of Life Church family as they mourn the passing of their founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“May his soul find rest with God, and may the good Lord comfort his friends, family, and all members of his church. Amen.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    6 hours ago

    Jakande’s son wants LASU named after his father, explains how he joined Abacha’s government
    9 hours ago

    ‘Shaibu’s court action against me a preemptive move ahead of his defection to APC’ – Obaseki
    10 hours ago

    Alleged N4b fraud: Kano High Court grants bail to former KASCO MD, son
    11 hours ago

    President Tinubu vows to end Nigeria’s overreliance on borrowing for public expenditure
    Governor Ganduje of Kano State 11 hours ago

    Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman threat to PDP – Lawmaker
    12 hours ago

    Why I read the Koran – Professor Wole Soyinka
    The appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 13 hours ago

    Whistleblowing: Tasking new ministers on democratic accountability 
    14 hours ago

    ‘‘President Weah Deserves 2nd Term To Continue Good Road Works’’ – Collins