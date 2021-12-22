PSC promotes husband and wife Police Commissioners 

By Richard Elesho

A man and his wife were among newly promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF. The couple who joined the police the same day, Kehinde Longe and Yetunde Longe, were among 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners of Police.

The Police Service Commission also approved the promotion of two assistant inspectors-general of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General, and approved the elevation of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

According to PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; forty-nine Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners. It also endorsed the elevation of seventy-four Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents and eight hundred and sixty-six Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents.

The Commission took these decisions at its 13th Plenary Meeting which was held in Abuja on Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

It also during the meeting approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc.

The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo. While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on 21st November 2021.

Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State;, Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State whose appeal for the adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.