Bonnie Iwuoha, former NUJ President is dead

Bonnie Iwuoha, former NUJ President is dead

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 12:22 am


Bonnie Iwuoha, former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ)

Bonnie Iwuoha, former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ)

By Nehru Odeh

Bonnie Iwuoha, former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and former commissioner for Information in Abia State is dead.

Family sources said he died on Monday evening in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Iwuoha, until his dead, was Special Adviser, Media to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He was managing editor/head of editorial department l, Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993, during which time he led seven Presidential Monitoring Teams to seven states of Nigeria on inspection of DFRRI projects.

His last major media engagement was as Chairman, Screening and Election Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the 40th Biennial Convention of the guild held in Kano in June this year.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Suu Kyi: 9 hours ago

    Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial – Source
    President Muhammadu Buhari 10 hours ago

    Killings: ACF Attacks Buhari, Northern Governors
    File: Gunmen: kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son 10 hours ago

    How we roll in Nigeria
    10 hours ago

    Wike and the economy — Dakuku Peterside
    Newly recruited youth joining Tigrayan forces march through the village of Nebelet, northern Tigray, Ethiopia, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini. 12 hours ago

    Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions – Spokesperson
    Omnicron COVID-19 12 hours ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases exceed 9.15m – Africa CDC
    12 hours ago

    ISEYA Mantra and Ogun Developmental Agenda 
    14 hours ago

    Boardroom: First Bank’s Ownership Tussle