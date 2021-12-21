Bonnie Iwuoha, former NUJ President is dead

By Nehru Odeh

Bonnie Iwuoha, former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and former commissioner for Information in Abia State is dead.

Family sources said he died on Monday evening in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Iwuoha, until his dead, was Special Adviser, Media to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He was managing editor/head of editorial department l, Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993, during which time he led seven Presidential Monitoring Teams to seven states of Nigeria on inspection of DFRRI projects.

His last major media engagement was as Chairman, Screening and Election Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the 40th Biennial Convention of the guild held in Kano in June this year.