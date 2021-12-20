Africa’s COVID-19 cases exceed 9.15m – Africa CDC

Monday, December 20, 2021 2:49 pm


Omnicron COVID-19

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,155,691 cases.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 225,967 and some 8,329,481 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,292,609 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 952,628 cases as of late Sunday evening. (Xinhua/NAN)

