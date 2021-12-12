2023 Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu: An Architect’s quest for representation

With the 2023 general elections getting closer every day, politics is practically in the air in many communities across the country. In Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu Federal Constituency, Kogi State, consultations are on top gear for Salman Idris, an Architect to again throw his hat into the ring in the race to the Green Chamber.

For him, it would be an enduring quest for representation. His first attempt was in the last election circle, when he sought and almost got the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He however lost the contest, on the altar of pure political expediency.

The wave of defections into the party, by National Assembly members of the ruling APC, made the PDP to offer automatic tickets to the new arrivals and select sitting members. Then Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaiye and Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, the incumbent Representative, from Kabba benefited from the policy. Dino and Salman are from the same Local Government. As a loyal member, Salman abide by the party decision to drop his ambition.

That decision may be paying off. Notable stakeholders in the constituency have joined the move to see Salman renew his aspiration for the National Assembly. The foot soldiers are concluding arrangements for Salman’s formal declaration of interest.

Humble, honest and humorous, Salman’s selling point is his ability to think out of the box. Almost effortlessly, he generates solutions to complex trajectories. This innate potential characterized his footsteps from childhood and has set him aside in his later day professional, political and community service accomplishments.

His background as someone who was brought up in an academic environment, where eggheads were constantly on research mode, could have horned this natural instinct in him. Salman was raised on the campus of the Ahamodu Bello University, Zaria.

Born in February 1970 at the twilight of the Nigerian civil war, his father, Pa Zakariyu Idris and mother Hajiya Asiatu were from Aiyegunle-Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State. The search for greener pastures took the couple to Zaria, where Pa Idris worked as a non-academic staff, in the northern Nigeria premier institution. Mama was a nurse. Both parents inculcated the virtues of honesty, discipline and hard work in all their children.

Young Salman attended ABU Staff School and the University Demonstration School for his primary and secondary education. He also started his studies in architecture in the institution. He was however forced by circustance to complete his first degree and master in the University of Jos in 1994 and 1997 respectively.

His leadership talents became noticed from his school days. He connected well with his fellow students, took other people’s problems as his and was involved in campus politics. In fact, he was among the outstanding few that could be called kingmakers in his department and whole school.

After the compulsory national youth service, Salman worked briefly with a private firm, before picking up a career in the civil service. He aerved in the Federal Housing Authority, where he rose to the position of Chief Architect before voluntary retirement, into private business, after twenty years of service.

Salman does not want to see people in difficult situations. Promptly, he would step in to offer some succour based on his resources. Although he is an architect by profession. I think he builds men more than houses” was the way an observer put it. His acts of kindness such as in paying school fees and medical bills of indigents, may have recommended him to the people clamouring for his candidature.

In a telephone conversation, Salman, a member of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, NIA and Architects Registration Council of Nigeria, ARCON, said his interest in politics stemmed from his love for people and desire to influence the development of his fatherland. He noted that much as he desires the good life for his people, there is a limit to what his solo efforts can achieve. He said with government resources and backing one could achieve far more community services than those outside it.

Asked if he was discouraged by the outcome of his first outing as an aspirant? He responded in the negative, emphasizing that politics is a game of give and take. He noted that a politician may not win every time, but it is important to stay focused at all times.