Ooni Visits Idanre as Its 95-Year Old Owa Marks 45 Years on Throne

……Spokesman, Olafare emerges Otunba Olayera 1 of Idanre

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Friday stormed the ancient Idanre Kingdom in Ondo State. He went to rejoice with the 95-year-old Owa of Idanre, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye who celebrated his 45th coronation anniversary.

Ooni Ogunwusi who made the long journey in company of Yoruba monarchs and Ife High-Chiefs, described Idanre as his second home, stating that the ancient town is the only one in Yoruba land that shares nomenclature with Ile-Ife; the source of Yoruba race.

“Your real name is Ife’ke which means the Ile-Ife at the top, you all migrated from Ife and your kinsmen are still in Ife till date doing so well. When your ancestors first got here, they were referred to as ‘Ara IFe’, which means people from Ife.

“Yoruba people are one no matter where we are or what we do, we are still one people with enviable way of life.” The Ooni said.

Earlier in his address, the Owa of Idanre, Oba Adegunle who could not hide his heartfelt gratitude to the Ooni for making the trip, described the ancient Ile-Ife as the cradle of civilization and entire Yoruba people.

On the status of the Ooni, the nonagenarian who brought out a set of documents recorded before and after the colonization of Africa, stated that the Ooni is the leader of all Monarchs in the entire Oodua Race..

“Ile-Ife is the cradle of Oduduwa kingdom and somebody occupying the position should be given that recognition as the overall father all of us in Yorubaland and Oduduwa Race in general.

“There are pictures here showing the huge roles played by the Ooni in those days especially in leading other Yoruba Obas during meetings that had to do with security, peace and development.

“So, Kabiyesi, , I need you to do more of this, I am aware of your good works and I am proud to be associated with you but we need more. Do not listen to what some negatively minded people might do or say, Oduduwa would continue to be with you.” The Owa said.

Comrade Moses Olafare; the Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Ooni of Ife as well as other top personalities were pronounced as chiefs of Idanre Kingdom, as part of activities earmarked for the celebration of the Owa’s 45-year coronation anniversary.

Comrade Olafare who was pronounced the Otunba Olayera 1 of Idanre Kingdom, was cheered by the happy crowd including his principal, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, while the Elewo traditional band of the Ooni thrilled the gathering with awesome performance.

Other appointed chiefs are; Dr. Anthony A. Omolola (Otunba Atunluse), Mrs. Maria Folashade Omolola (Yeyemeso), Engr. Benson Ajisegiri (Otunba Atayese), Mr. Smart Fadayomi (Gbobaniyi) and Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Hon. Chinwe Monu Olanrewaju Esq. as Yeye Oge Oloja.