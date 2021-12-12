45 Years on Throne: Facts on 95-Year Old Owa of Idanre

Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, JP, OFR Gbolagunte Arubiefin IV, the 26th Owa of the ancient Idanre Kingdom, marked his 45th coronation anniversary on Saturday 11 December 2021. Below is his life story

Pre-birth history

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, JP, OFR Gbolagunte Arubiefin IV, is the 26th Owa of the ancient Idanre Kingdom. He was appointed in September 1976. The enthronement happened after seven years of interregnum following the demise of his father, Owa Aladegbule Aroloye III. He, after a half-century, fruitful years on the throne, joined his ancestors at a very ripe age: 140 years.

The king’s mother was Queen Yeyesa Ibosunepola Aroloye, whose mother had migrated from her home town, Ikole Ekiti. It was on the advice of an Ifa priest who, upon divination, urged her to leave her place of abode and head to a hilly community for her to have a fruitful marriage. That, she heeded and left for Ado Ekiti, IkereEkiti and Oka Akoko before she was directed to the ancient hilly town of Oke-Idanre. At Oke Idanre, she became prosperous and enviably rich. She was accused of witchcraft as was common in Idanre in those days. Any unusual or inexplicable feat was attributed to witchcraft. The unfortunate accused was either subjected to trial by being made to drink a concoction of the sase wood (obo) or sentenced to death if there was “enough evidence”. Another case in point was that of the Aigbe family whose plight was discussed in the autobiography of Prince Andrew Aroloye. Olori Ibosunola’s mother was sentenced to death but before execution, it was discovered that she was pregnant with the child that would be OloriIbosunola. She was granted amnesty and after her delivery, the child was named Ibosunola “the envy of success is much.” Ibosunola was later betrothed to Prince Aladegbule who became the Owa. She gave birth to five children and they are: Chief Aladenola Aroloye (chief Aruwajoye), Princess Daade, Princess Debora, Princess Adeyela and Frederick Adegunle.

O ne of the children is the incumbent Owa of Idanreland and incidentally, he is the Queen’s last born and the only surviving among his siblings.

The birth

It was in March 1927. The King, Oba Aladegbule Aroloye, was quite excited. Despite his queen’s advanced age (around 60) years and the belief that she had reached the menopausal stage of life, it was a great joy to discover that the Queen had become pregnant again. This was to the amazement of the people in the palace and others. She was accorded the best available antenatal treatments and given utmost attention. The joy in the palace became bigger and contagious as Queen Ibosunepola Aroloye had a new bouncing baby boy after she had had Prince Aruwajoye and Princess Adeyela. In ancient Idanre custom, a newborn prince was never allowed to be touched until some palace chiefs had assessed the new arrival for peculiar features. These chiefs were: Chiefs Subale, Joghoro and Odofin. These chiefs inspected the newly arrived prince and registered their observations according to custom.

Like the Egyptian El Soboo, it was a must for any newly born to be examined for special reasons: to determine the nature and destiny of baby. It is known in the local parlance as Osen’tayeomo. When the rites were performed on the prince, it was reported that the king’s father, Oba Towurojoye Adegboye, Arubiefin 1, had re-incarnated to perform some unfinished business. With that information on his mind, Oba Aladegbule Aroloye paid special attention to the young prince and he called him Ababa, in honour of his late father, the 23rd Owa of Idanre. The Queen also paid special attention to the Young Gunle as everything he needed was provided for him; He was fond of both parents and was never allowed to do menial jobs. He was also prevented from going to school in order to protect him from corporal punishment. He was pampered not only as a special prince but a son of the queen’s old age!

Early life of Prince Gunle

He was full of life and vigour. During the time he was a toddler, an incident occurred that rattled the palace and almost changed the narration. Young Gunle fell ill and was presumed dead. At the point of internment, his mother, Yeyesa Ibosunepola, asked the mourners and sympathizers alike to allow her to strap the remains of the young prince to her back with the woven fabric used to carry babies in the past. The request was not declined and while strapping the babe to her back, the boy was said to have sneezed and come back to life. That incident marked the only time the young prince was said to have been seriously ill.

Although Yeyesa Ibosunepola forbade the young Prince Adegunle from going to school, however during the harvest period of the CMS church in the year 1938, the Prince went to the church with his ornamental brass flute. It was a prized asset he admirably treasured. He was dazed to see members of his age group in choir robes, singing hymns from their hymnal books. He felt bad and his thirst for learning was quickened. Most of the choristers were his colleagues who were his allies when pets were slaughtered and savoured. In the choir were some of his peers like Samuel Agboola Akintan, Owoseni, Ben Osunsade and others.

He hardly waited for the dismissal hymn before going to his father’s closet and dropping a bombshell: he was going to school. The king didn’t stop him from his newfound love for school, but he enjoined him to keep the decision away from his mother, OloriIbosunepola. The king sent one of the Edibo Owa to Oja Idale, which of course was the biggest market in those days where various wares, fabrics and tools were sold. The school uniform was made by the Kabiyesi himself, an accomplished craftsman and multi-talented tradesman under the cover of night, without the knowledge of the Queen.

Following the treaty signed between Oba TowurojoyeAdegboye Arubiefin 1and the British colonial Governor for the Lagos Colony, Sir Gilbert Thomas Carter, Western education was introduced to Idanre. The first school, Igboore Primary School, the ruins of which can still be seen at Idanre Hills today, was established by the Church Missionary Society in 1896. The school was eventually relocated to the new settlement at the foot of the hills and renamed St Paul’s Anglican Primary School. It is located in Idale Idanre currently, being a neighbour to St Georges and Methodist primary schools, Idanre.

One day in 1938, Prince Adegunle was escorted to the elementary school and after the rigour of questioning and academic initiation, stuffs like stand right, left, stand akimbo, touch your left eye from the centre of the head and others by the headmaster, the late Mr. Adewodun, he was enrolled as a pupil. His age proved to be an advantage. He did so well academically that he enjoyed double promotions which made him skip some classes or Standards. Edibo Owa was his informal teacher as he was asked to repeat all that he had learned in school and that helped him a great deal.

In the past, not all primary schools had facilities beyond standard five. St Paul’s Pry School, Idanre, was not an exception. To complete standard six and earn the primary six school leaving certificate, the Kabiyesi relocated to nearby Methodist Primary School Idanre. As a pupil, he distinguished himself as a keen sportsman. He was a pole vaulter. It is on record that he broke an arm in 1945 during one of the sports competitions in Methodist Primary School. To further continue his academic pursuit, the prince got enrolled in the popular Western Boys High School, Benin, Edo State. The school was founded by Mr Airewele and the students were noted for their neat uniform of white over blue fabrics. The school is located along Ikpoba Hill road, Opposite Guinness Brewery Benin, nicknamed Airewele Boys High School after its founder.

Prince Adegunle later went to Hussey College, Warri to complete his secondary school education. Hussey College is located along Upper Erejuwa Road, Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. The college was named after Eric Robert James Hussey, the first British Director of Education in Nigeria. Hussey College Warri started as an only boys’ secondary school at its inception on 3rd February 1947. It became a mixed secondary school in 1960. The school reverted to a single-sex school in 2001 and was renamed Hussey Boys Model College. It was finally reverted to a mixed secondary school in 2014.

Hussey College was founded by three prominent Itsekiri personalities: the late Chief Ogbemi Newe Rewane, the late Olegbotsere of Warri; the late Chief Alfred Rewane and the late Chief Elliot Nekapenomi Andrew Begho. The college has seven competitive Houses, four boys houses, and three girls houses. Boys: Dore(Red), Ikoli (Yellow), Nana (Green), and Serville Dawes (Blue) Girls: Ejimogho (Yellow) lye (Red) and Otsowode (Blue). The pioneer Principal was Mr. V. A. Savage while the first indigenous Principal was Chief E. A. Adeyemi.

Prince Adegunle was a good athlete, an excellent high jumper with many records. He was part of the school’s sport team that won many laurels. When Ababa, as he was fondly called by his father, was at Hussey College, he lost his mother, Queen Yeyesa Ibosunepola Aroloye, to the cold hand of death at the age of 83. This tragic news was kept from him as he was writing his examinations. After the last paper, he was summoned by the principal of the school. He had dinner with the principal and his wife and towards the end of the meal, the principal asked for his mother’s age and he gave the figure. Satisfied that mama lived to a ripe old age, the principal proceeded to inform him of his mother’s demise.

The following morning, he left for his hometown with his junior schoolmates and arrived at Alade on the market day. He found women displaying emotions over the death of his mother. When they sighted him, some wept, others consoled him. That was how the younger part of the team got wind of the bereavement. Before he got home, the remains of the late queen had been interned at Odeja, OkeIdanre and that further compounded his grief. He mourned for quite a while. Prince Adegunle returned to school and continued his secondary school education till the final examination which he passed with distinction.

Although his peers had already graduated, he chose to pursue his advanced educational programme. One of the many options he had was to study abroad and he pondered the impediments that stood between him and his goal of being a graduate. He did not want a situation where his dad would die and be buried in his absence. The other challenge was finance.

These problems were laid to rest as the Local Council under the management of Mr. Samuel Agboola Akintan with some of his councillors like Mr Akintan( currently Chief Eleyinogbe of Idanre and assumed oldest man in Idanre currently at 99 years, according to his family source) increased the King’s remunerations from 200 Pounds (£200) to 500 Pounds. He backdated the approval by months, which helped the prospective student to pursue his dream of studying in the United Kingdom. The aged king, although almost 130 years, allayed his fears and assured him that he was going to wait for him before he joined his ancestors. With these solutions proffered, Prince Frederick Adegunle Aroloye jetted out of Nigeria in 1957.

The Idanre descendants in Great Britain welcomed him with fanfare and made his stay as memorable as possible. He was given royal treatment. He enrolled at Ballam and Toothing College of Commerce and Law from 1958 to 1963. He holds the Diploma in Commerce and Law, 1960, Higher Diploma in Law, 1962, Fellow Institute of Book-Keepers, 1963, Higher Diploma in Municipal Administration, London, 1967, Final Certificate of Corporation of Secretaries (ACCS), 1968. Prince Adegunle was employed as a Licensing Officer, Survey County Council, Kingston-On- Thames Surrey, England from 1963 to 1966. While serving in this position, a British man needed to do his license and he was directed to the officer in charge on the upper floor of the building. But on entering the office, the man apologized for being in the wrong office as he met Prince Aroloye behind the desk, against his expectations of seeing a white man. He was led to the office by one of the aides, and then the reality dawned on him. He tendered an apology and got his license done.

Another significant incident took place on a Friday. Someone tried to influence him to raise a fictitious invoice in order to raise money to play lotto. He claimed to be an insider to the lotto game who could influence the outcome in his favour. Prince Adegunle declined the request because it did not conform with the ethics of his profession. A colleague of his who was a black man fell prey to the scheme and it cost him his job and landed him in jail. The same manipulator later came to Prince Gunle ‘s office’s to applaud his integrity and urge him to stick to his forthrightness. While still a student, Prince Adegunle facilitated the registration of Idanre Student Union with necessary bodies. This earned them official recognition and also assisted many Idanre students to study in the United Kingdom. They provide accommodation and part-time job opportunities for these students and the association fostered the cord of brotherhood.

After spending a decade and one year, Prince Adegunle felt it was time he came back home. He left the United Kingdom in 1969 and returned to Nigeria. His arrival was a heartwarming one for his father, Oba Aladegbule Aroloye, Arubiefin III. The king had reigned peacefully for half of a century as he was crowned at an advanced age of about 90. The Londoner Prince in the company of his friend made it to the Hilltop of OkeIdanre to see his beloved father. It was a tasking job for him to climb those steps after a long time. He developed cramps but eventually got to the ancient palace. The king’s joy was boundless. People, especially well-wishers, thronged the palace as they drummed, sang and celebrated the arrival of the heir apparent.

In the course of the merrymaking event, palace chiefs rose and congratulated the king on the arrival of his son. The king enjoined them to transfer his authority to the prince and make him king over the new settlement at Odode, while the king would be at the hilltop as the ceremonial ruler. This, the chief supported with the case of Baganju who was made king despite the presence of Agboogun, as the latter relinquished his authority to the former due to his advanced age. The people cheered that suggestion and applauded overwhelmingly, composed a song, and sang it endlessly. At dusk when all the well-wishers had gone back to their respective homes, the king called the prince and advised on so many things. He advised him to seek gainful employment. Soon after, he died in October, 1969.

Prince Adegunle sought employment with the defunct Western Region Government and was deployed to work as Treasury Cash Officer, Ado-Ekiti, in 1970. With the quest to fill the vacant Owa stool, the Prince was working as well as contesting. He was transferred to Abeokuta, where he worked between 1971 and 1972; Ilesa (1972 to 1974) and Saki (1975 to 1976). When Ondo State was carved out of the old Western Region, he was seconded back to Ado Ekiti as a Senior Treasury Officer, the position he held till he was appointed Owa of Idanreland in September 1976.

Before he could be crowned traditionally, various rites needed to be performed. He first took a lesser chieftaincy title of Baaba where he was expected to prostrate for the last time for his chiefs. It was carried out under the supervision of Chief Subale, Samuel Akinmuti in December 1975, among other rites. The traditional oath of office was administered to him by Chief Lorin. He swore to be a fair and just king over his people and not to seek vengeance on non-supporters in the course of the Obaship tussle.

Oba Adegunle Aroloye’s reign, no doubt, has brought about a lot of developments in the town: schools, hospitals, pipe-borne water and improved transportation. Inaccessible roads, which had been a perennial problem in the town, received his utmost attention on ascending the throne. Oba Aroloye worked relentlessly to see that the road linking Akure and Idanre, and Owena and Idanre were given utmost attention.

For proper governance and effective administration, Oba Adegunle Aroloyedivided his over 450 villages into 11 units with one Olu administering each unit. The Olus however hold their allegiance to the Owa. Oba Aroloye’s reign promoted unity, peace and harmony among the populace. His unique way of settling internal disputes likened to the biblical Solomon’s, has endeared him to the people. Peace has become a permanent feature in the town and there is general security of life and property. The welfare of farmers in the town changed for the better, thanks to the lucrative cocoa business. Farmers are now seen erecting buildings of different structures and competing favourably with their counterparts engaging in white-collar jobs.

Since Oba Aroloye ascended his father’s throne, he has taken Idanre to greater heights. He has been serving at various levels in the local government area, state and national levels:

– Former President Of Idanre/Ifedore Local Government Council Of Obas And now President Of Idanre Local Government Council Of Obas and Chairman Of Chieftaincy Committee.

____Permanent Member, Ondo State Councils Of Chiefs

____Member, Ondo Elder’s Consultative Committee

____Chairman, Old Ondo State Council Of Obas three times (1987 to1989 and 1989 to 1991 and 1991 to 1993). In 2006, the Owa Of Idanre was appointed as the acting Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas for eight months

____Member- Council Of State

____Justice Of Peace, Jp

____Life Member, Red Cross

____Member, Rotary Club

___Member of the Lions Club

Oba Aroloye is the grand patron of many clubs and social organizations in Idanre and abroad among which are the

Idanre Students Union, Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti Idanre Students Union, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Idanre Descendants Union, London Club 66, Idanre , Idanre Progressive Allies, Idanre Probate’s Social Club, And Orosun Club Idanre. Oba Adegunle is a philanthropist, humanist and loving father. He has helped a lot of people, reshaping their future, and has impressed it on the local government council to award scholarships to indigent students. Oba Fredrick AdegunleAroloyeis a devout Christian. He is happily married and blessed with children.

*Source: Owa of Idanre’s 45th Coronation Anniversary Brochure, 11 December 2021