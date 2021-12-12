Owa Aroloye: “Invest In Idanre For Growth, Development”

Sons and daughters of Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, both within the country and in the diaspora have been called upon to establish industries in the town for growth and development.

The traditional ruler of the rock town, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, the Owa of Idanre, made the call during the grand finale of his 45th coronation anniversary weekend.

He noted that the proximity of the town to the state capital, Akure, was an added advantage to siting industries in the town.

“I appeal to well-meaning individuals, Idanre sons and daughters home and abroad, to come and invest in Idanreland.

“The business climate is friendly and our proximity to Akure, the state capital, is a plus for investing in this land.

“When you site industries in my my domain, you will create employment opportunities for teeming youths so that the devil will not occupy them with antisocial behaviour,” Oba Aroloye said.

The monarch also called for peace and unity among all the Idanre-speaking communities for collective development.

According to him, “I will want to use this avenue to enjoin all Makanres to let us keep seeing ourselves as one. Idanre is one indivisible entity like a tree with branches.

“We should not allow anything, especially politics, to polarise us and destroy the love that hold us together.

“So, I call on all Idanre people, at home and in the diaspora, to always remember that home is home and thus contribute to its development.”

At the grand finale which held at Olofin Grammar School, different age groups danced and paid obeisance to the monarch.

Students, various professional associations and ethnic groups also paid obeisance to Oba Aroloye.

Traditional dancers also displayed various dancing steps to the admiration of the monarch and the audience.

Music legend, Francis Akintade, an indigene of the town, mounted the rostrum and played his old tunes.

Besides traditional rulers from the state who graced the occasion, some prominent indigenes of the town were present including former Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Akintan, Prof Abayomi Akinyeye of UNILAG, Bankole Bolutayo, Chief Akin Olatunji, Dr. Engr. Benson Ajisegiri, High Court judge, Justice Osadebe(nee Akintan), former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia among others.

During the event, some personalities were honoured with awards among who was Hon. Kayode Akinmade, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy and House of Representatives candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State in the last general elections..

He was given award for his contributions to the growth and development of the town.

In his comment after receiving the award, Akinmade appreciated the monarch for the recognition, urging other sons and daughters of the town to contribute more the growth and development of the town.

About N60 million was realised at the fund raising for the building of new palace.