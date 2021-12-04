ISWAP attacks Maiduguri with mortar bombs

Terrorist group, the Islamic State of West Africa Province threw people living in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State into panic early Saturday morning when they lobbed rockets into their area.

The attack which resulted in multiple bomb explosions was launched by ISWAP terrorists from Duwari, a village close to Maiduguri, according to PRNigeria.

The explosions occurred at 1,000 Estate, and Ngomari Airport Road.

The terrorists fired mortar bombs at the Estate and Airport Road’s communities, the sources disclosed.

Several houses were said to have been destroyed, while many residents scamper for safety.

A staff of an emergency agency said casualty couldn’t be determined due to sanitation exercise.

“The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed because there is an ongoing sanitation exercise this Saturday morning. Many people stay at home,” he said.