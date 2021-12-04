Housemaid Strangles to Death Mother of Lucky Igbinedion, Former Edo Governor

By Jethro Ibileke

There are indications that Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, the late Mother of former two-time Governor of Edo State, Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion did not die of natural death.

It was gathered that the Octogenarian who died on Thursday, December 2, at 85 years, was allegedly strangled to death by her yet-to-be-named housemaid, at her residence in Ugbor, GRA, Benin-City, the State capital.

It was further learnt that the maid who hailed from Cross River State, ransacked the deceased home for items of jewellery and money and later ran away.

Maria Igbinedion who had remained confined to a wheelchair since her 80th birthday, unable to move around, managed to survive the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late first wife of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, is survived by the former Governor, Lucky Igbinedion, Bright Igbinedion, Charles Igbinedion and Mabel Amadin (nee Igbinedion), and numerous grandchildren.

The effort to reach the State Police Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello for confirmation failed, as calls to his mobile phone failed to connect.

A close family source who did not want to be quoted told our correspondent on the phone that security forces have been alerted with a view to tracking the runaway suspect down.

“Any amount, I repeat, any amount will be paid for information leading to the arrest of this girl. She is a murder suspect and is wanted by the police and Benin people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the burial arrangement for the late Octogenarian has been announced by the family.

According to the burial programme sighted Friday night in Benin, a service of songs will be held for the deceased on Thursday, 9 December 2021.

The late Octogenarian will be interned on Friday, 10 December 2021, after a funeral service at St. Augustine Catholic Church, by Water Resources Off Ugbor Road, in Benin.