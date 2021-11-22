Veteran Yoruba comic actor, Baba Suwe dies at 63

Veteran Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, is dead

Adesola Omidina, the son of the Nollywood actor said his father, aged 63 died on Monday.

Born on August 22, 1958 in Inabere Street in Lagos Island, became popular after he after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997.

He featured in and produced several Nigerian movies, especially in Yoruba in his lifetime.

In 2011, he was arrested for cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, leading to his detention for many days.

However, the allegation was described as false and defamatory in a ruling of the Lagos High Court.

But he never recovered from the ordeal as he became sick thereafter.