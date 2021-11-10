Nnamdi Kanu: Another day of drama in court

By Taiye Agbaje, NAN

It was another drama on Wednesday as Nnmamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) returned to court for the continuation of his treason trial.

As has now become customary anytime his trial comes up, there was heavy deployment in and around the court premises. Entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combined armed officers of Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and the Nigerian Police.

However, court staff and journalists, whose names are on the list for the coverage, are allowed access into the building.

But the tight security did not stop groups the clash of two opposing groups outside the premises of a court.

A ‘pro-Nigeria’ group clashed with another group who were in support of Kanu in the midst of a press conference.

But the biggest drama was the walkout of Kanu’s lawyers before the court began sitting.

Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Abubakar, told Justice Binta Nyako, following non-appearance of any lawyer on Kanu’s behalf shortly after the case was called.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the matter was called, Abubakar announced appearance for the AGF.

However, no lawyer was in court to announce appearance for the leader of the IPOB.

Abubakar then told the court that Kanu’s counsel, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, staged a walkout because some of the lawyers, including the American lawyer, Bruce Fein, were denied access.

Also speaking, Kanu told the court that in the previous sitting, his foreign lawyer, Fein, was also denied access.

Justice Bin ta then adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 for trial continuation.