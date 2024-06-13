Elulu of Mopa applauds presidential reforms

Richard Elesho

The Elulu of Mopa, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun has congratulated his subjects and other Nigerians for witnessing 25 years of unbroken democracy in the country, admonishing them to protect the system of government and the nation’s unity in the face of its current economic challenges.

Julius Abel, the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary. CPS, who made this known in a goodwill message to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration, commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and called on Nigerians to key into them.

“It is only in a Democratic System we will find more Strength, Unity and Development in our diversity as a nation. In other words, our voices as different tribes, ethnicities etc … can only be heard in a strong Democracy.

“I also seize this opportunity to congratulate all leaders that are products of Nigeria’s Democracy, using President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ododo Ahmed Usman as a point of contact.

“I urge Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, I assure you all that it is in the right direction, reshaping the economic foundations of Nigeria to be enduring for the long deserving and sustainable growth and development that Nigerians deserve.

“I also urge all stakeholders in Governance and Leadership at all levels to sacrificially and genuinely support the Economic Reforms of the present administration in the interest of our Nation.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Economic Reforms also need the support of Nigerians to be deliberately innovative in diversifying their economic efforts. Nigerians are not lazy, they should therefore tap into thousands of economic opportunities around them as the Government has opened up lots of incentives to support all kinds of economic innovations.

“As the Paramount Ruler of Mopa, I felicitate with Mopa People on this Democracy Day, I urge them to remain democratic, united and peaceful in all their endeavours in other to call for more development for our community.

“In the spirit of our heroes past in the struggle for Democracy, using Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola as a point of contact, I congratulate Nigerians once again on Democracy Day, 2024.”