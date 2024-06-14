Edo: PDP chieftains, Philip Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama donate campaign structures to APC

By Jethro Ibileke

Two former governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Philip Shaibu and Hon. Omoregbe Ogbeide-Ihama, have collapsed their political structures for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two top members of the PDP made substantial donations to the campaign council of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Shaibu who was recently impeached as Deputy Governor of the state, contested for the ticket of the PDP in the 23 September governorship election, but lost to Asue Ighodalo.

He donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his well-furnished campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organization.

On his part, Ogbeide-Ihama, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, also donated a fully equipped campaign office building located at No. 1, Sokponba Road, in the heart of the King Square, Benin City.

Both properties are at strategic locations and are expected to serve as a vital hub for coordinating campaign activities of the opposition APC, as well as engaging with the electorate.

The Director of the APC New Media Campaign Committee, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, who confirmed the donations, noted that they will have a major impact on the political landscape in the State.

According to him, “The involvement of such high-profile leaders from the PDP, each with a substantial following, signals a significant realignment.

“Their support for the APC is likely to galvanize other PDP members to reconsider their positions, potentially leading to increased support for our party.

“This development marks a pivotal moment in Edo politics, reflecting the growing momentum behind the APC and its agenda for progress and development. As the PDP grapples with these significant contributions to the APC, we are solidifying our position and building unprecedented momentum.

“A new Edo is indeed rising, characterized by renewed hope and a collective drive towards a brighter future under the leadership of the APC,” concluded Omo-Ikirodah,” he said.