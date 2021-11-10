Just in: Soludo wins Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the winner of Anambra governorship election.

Soludo was declared the winner after the announcement of results of Tuesday’s Supplementary poll at Ihiala local government which he also won.

The APGA candidate had earlier won in 18 of the 21 local government areas of the state in the main election conducted on Saturday 6 November.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (Mr Valentine Ozigbo) and Young Progressives Party (Senator Ifeanyi Ubah) each won a local government.

Prof Obi, the Returning Officer for the election said Soludo scored 112,229 votes, twice more than his closes rival – PDP’s Ozigbo to be returned while announcing outcome of the poll early Wednesday morning.

The PDP candidate scored 53,807 votes to come second in the election.

See tally of votes by the four frontline parties according to LGAs below:

S/N LGA APC APGA PDP YPP REMARK

1 AGUATA 4,773 9,136 3,798 1,070 APGA

2 ANAMBRA EAST 2,034 9,746 1,380 559 APGA

3 ANAMBRA WEST 1,233 1,918 1,401 357 APGA

4 ANAOCHA 2,085 6,911 5,108 868 APGA

5 AWKA NORTH 755 1,908 840 381 APGA

6 AWKA SOUTH 2,595 12,891 5,498 919 APGA

7 AYAMELUM 2,409 3,424 2,804 407 APGA

8 DUNUKOFIA 1,991 4,124 1,680 1,360 APGA

9 EKWUSIGO 1,237 2,570 1,857 727 APGA

10 IDEMILI NORTH 2,291 5,358 2,312 902 APGA

11 IDEMILI SOUTH 1,039 2,312 2,016 752 APGA

12 IHIALA 343 8,283 2,485 344 APGA

13 NJIKOKA 3,216 8,803 3,409 924 APGA

14 NNEWI NORTH 1,278 3,369 1,511 6,485 YPP

15 NNEWI SOUTH 1,307 3,243 2,226 1,327 APGA

16 OGBARU 1,178 3,051 3,445 484 PDP

17 ONITSHA NORTH 3,909 5,587 3,781 682 APGA

18 ONITSHA SOUTH 2,050 4,281 2,253 271 APGA

19 ORUMBA NORTH 2,672 4,787 1,847 655 APGA

20 ORUMBA SOUTH 2,060 4,394 1,672 887 APGA

21 OYI 2,830 6,133 2,484 900 APGA

TOTAL 21 LGAs 43,285 112,229 53,807 21,261 APGA

Total Registered Voters 2,466,638

Total Accredited Voters 253,388

Total Valid Votes 241,523

Total Rejected Votes 8,108

Total Votes Cast 249,631

