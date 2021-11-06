AnambraDecides: Finally, Anambra people set to elect their governor

By Jethro Ibileke

Finally, Saturday is here, the ‘D’ day for the people of Anambra state to decide who governs them for the next four years.

Residents of Awka, the State capital, began coming out of their respective homes from as early as 7 am, but on a gradual and cautious note.

Generally, the bustling city however took a solemn look, as the governorship election is devod of the that usually go with such important election.

There’s an intimidating presence of security operatives everywhere.

At about 8 am when our Correspondent visited Ezenifite Town Hall, Okpuno, in Awka South LGA, INEC adhoc staff were seen waiting to receive voting materials for onward movement to their respective polling centers.

Three polling units, 008, 018 and 019, ward 19, polling officers were already setting up their equipment in readiness for the voting activities.

The hall also serves as Registration Area Centre (RAC) and collating center.

The Registration Area Officer, Ibrahim Ganiyu, disclosed that they worked overnight at the center to ensure that adhoc staff move to the field as early as possible.

He however said that the NYSC adhoc staff still need to be guided on the process of the election.

An INEC adhoc staff, a member of the NYSC, who did not want her name mentioned in print, told our Correspondent that the official time for the commencement of accreditation and voting is 8.30 am.

Reports from other local government areas across the state, also had it that voting was yet to commence at 8.30.

A 63-year-old woman, Madam Theresa, told our Correspondent that she came to exercise her franchise as a good citizen of Nigeria.

“I am 63-years-old. I am a native of Cross Rolivers state, but my late husband is from this town. I came out to vot as a good citizen of Nigeria. I am not afraid of any kind of harassment or intimidation. Even if they shoot me, I will die and go to where my late husband is,” she said.