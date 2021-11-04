Anambra: Gunmen kill 6 policemen in two attacks

By Jethro Ibileke

Palpable tension and disquiet have gripped security operatives who are on election duty in Anambra State, as six of their colleagues have been reportedly neutrlised by unidentified gunmen who attacked two separate police formations in Anambra State, in the early hours of Thursday.

Several others were said to have also sustained gunshot injuries.

It would be recalled that this medium earlier reported that no fewer than four operatives were shot dead by the rampaging gunmen.

Reports however had it that the hoodlums actually attacked the Mobile 16 Police force and the Area Command headquarters respectively, at Oraifite Town, Ekwusigo local government area of the State.

The development appeared to have dampened the spirit of many of the security operatives who are on duty for Saturday’s governorship election.

Some police personnel who were heard discussing the incident in a hush-hush tone, mentioned that six of their colleagues were killed by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the casualties may have increased after the heavy gun battle which lasted for hours, as the policemen were reportedly caught unawares by the unknown gunmen who stormed the stations in many vehicles.

As at the time of filing this report, police authorities were yet to issue statement on the incident.

When our correspondent called the Zone 13 Public Relations Officer, DSP Nkeiruka Nwude, who is in charge of election matters, she appeared overwhelmed with work.

DSP Nwude who could not respond to inquiry as she could be heard issuing orders to her subordinates in the background.

Also, a call to the FPRO, CP Frank Mbaz went unanswered.