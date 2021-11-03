Ikeja Gas Leakage: Don’t Panic, NEMA Assures Citizens

Ikeja Gas Leakage: Don’t Panic, NEMA Assures Citizens

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 1:17 pm


 

The Ikeja has leakage site

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) this morning asked Lagosians not to panic as it had put the Ikeja gas leakage under control.
NEMA said people could go about their normal activities but only that there would be traffic.
Gas supply through the pipes have, as NEMA explained, been temporarily halted and “our crew on site to seal the leakage. No need to panic.”
In parts of Ikeja Lagos early Wednesday, 3 November 2021, people panicked because of thick smoke from gas leakage engulfed parts of Oba Akran way Ikeja . Thus, NEMA (South West), coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye, issued a warning:
“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons.Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.”

People had every reason to express fear because they would not want a recurrence of the Abula Ado explosion around 9am on Sunday 15 March 2020.
According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the explosion and fire was caused when a truck rammed into gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near a vandalised petroleum gas pipeline. No fewer than 276,000 people were displaced according to the Lagos State Government.
NEMA announced that as at 15 March, 2020 the number of casualties were 23 persons and 25 injured persons with 50 houses destroyed. This includes the students and the facilities at the Bethlehem Girls College, Abule-Ado which was destroyed. The school principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College at Abule Ado area of Lagos, Henrietta Alokha, was killed while trying to save her students from the inferno at the school.
The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu created a relief fund for the victims of the explosion on 16 March 2020. The funds are marked as a N2 billion naira emergency fund with the Lagos State Government donating N250m

In January the same year, there was a devastating explosion caused from a vandalised petroleum pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. It was at Ile-Epo, Ekoro, Abule -Egba, Oke Odo Local Government Area, inward Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos State. About 150 residents were displaced, as 39 vehicles and 30 buildings were affected by the inferno.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian PM: Declares state of emergency over advance of TPLF 1 hour ago

    Ethiopia declares state of emergency as TPLF makes gains
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Gunmen kill two policemen in Port Harcourt, cart away Ak-47 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Rivers, cart away AK 47 rifle
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 3 hours ago

    On Ogun citizens’ assemblies
    5 hours ago

    Lessons from the Ikoyi Collapsed Building
    Justice Mary Odili; Supreme Court condemns invasion of her residence, orders independent probe 18 hours ago

    Justice Odili: Supreme Court blows hot, orders independent probe
    23 hours ago

    Ikoyi Building Collapse: 9 Rescued Alive, 14 Dead, Oki Suspended
    23 hours ago

    The Genius of Don Jazzy: The King and the Clown
    1 day ago

    Ikoyi Building Collapse: How Corruption is Killing Us!