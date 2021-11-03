Ikeja Gas Leakage: Don’t Panic, NEMA Assures Citizens

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) this morning asked Lagosians not to panic as it had put the Ikeja gas leakage under control.

NEMA said people could go about their normal activities but only that there would be traffic.

Gas supply through the pipes have, as NEMA explained, been temporarily halted and “our crew on site to seal the leakage. No need to panic.”

In parts of Ikeja Lagos early Wednesday, 3 November 2021, people panicked because of thick smoke from gas leakage engulfed parts of Oba Akran way Ikeja . Thus, NEMA (South West), coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye, issued a warning:

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons.Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.”

People had every reason to express fear because they would not want a recurrence of the Abula Ado explosion around 9am on Sunday 15 March 2020.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the explosion and fire was caused when a truck rammed into gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near a vandalised petroleum gas pipeline. No fewer than 276,000 people were displaced according to the Lagos State Government.

NEMA announced that as at 15 March, 2020 the number of casualties were 23 persons and 25 injured persons with 50 houses destroyed. This includes the students and the facilities at the Bethlehem Girls College, Abule-Ado which was destroyed. The school principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College at Abule Ado area of Lagos, Henrietta Alokha, was killed while trying to save her students from the inferno at the school.

The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu created a relief fund for the victims of the explosion on 16 March 2020. The funds are marked as a N2 billion naira emergency fund with the Lagos State Government donating N250m

In January the same year, there was a devastating explosion caused from a vandalised petroleum pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. It was at Ile-Epo, Ekoro, Abule -Egba, Oke Odo Local Government Area, inward Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos State. About 150 residents were displaced, as 39 vehicles and 30 buildings were affected by the inferno.