Notes on the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri

By Victor Ogene

For starters, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba is neither Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, nor is he an official of the country’s several Aviation agencies.

But in spite of this glaring fact, the outgoing All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA administration in Anambra state remains fixated on smearing the good name of Senator Uba, insinuating that he is involved in the difficulties which the smooth takeoff of the Airport project is facing

Yet, as onye Anambra, however, Senator Uba remains delighted at the prospects of our dear state having a Cargo and passenger Airport.

He however cautions against the deliberate politicisation of a technical means of Transportation, such as Air Transportation.

The process of building an Airport for our state started with land acquisition by the Peter Obi Administration, and now the construction by Governor Willy Obiano.

An Airport is an ongoing concern, in need of constant development and upgrade.

But the fears people have expressed with the Anambra Airport project is the undue haste with which Governor Obiano seeks to ‘force’ through the Commissioning of the Airport for purely political considerations.

Yet, Aviation business cannot be run like a motor park venture. Early this year, Governor Obiano said he would ensure the takeoff of the Airport before he leaves office. Now, the question is: Is Governor Obiano leaving office this year?

Secondly, Governor Obiano is requesting, in next year’s budget still under consideration, the sum of N10 billion for the completion of the Airport project. So, if the Airport is already completed and set to begin commercial activities, what is the N10 billion to be used for?

Besides, when was advertisement for recruitment of staff done?

These and many other posers are what the people of Anambra are genuinely worried about.

Aviation safety is serious business which must not be tainted by political considerations.

Hon. Victor Afam Ogene

Director, Media and Publicity

Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO