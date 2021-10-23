Gunmen attack prison, free inmates in Oyo

Saturday, October 23, 2021 8:34 am


File: Gunmen: Attack Abolongo prison in Oyo, free inmates

By Suleiman Shehu

Unknown gunmen on Friday night attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, freeing unspecified number of inmates at the facility.

Mr Olarewaju Anjorin, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

Anjorin said that the attack happened around 9.50 p.m on Friday.

NAN reports that the attackers were heavily armed and engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle before freeing some inmates.

Anjorin said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the place was attacked and some of the awaiting inmates were set free.

“I am there right now with the Controller and some other senior officers doing assessment of the damage done to the facility.

“Now, we cannot ascertain the numbers of the inmates freed or people that get injured, but definitely, I will be given you an update later.”

