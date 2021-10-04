South-south governors in closed- door meeting in Rivers

Monday, October 4, 2021 1:51 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike who is the host, welcomes his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki

Open grazing, collection of VAT and zoning of presidency tops agenda

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Governors of the South-South are currently in a closed door meeting at Rivers State Government’s House, Port Harcourt.

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is  the first governor to arrive for the meeting being hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, arrived moments after and was also welcomed by Wike.

The agenda for the meeting has not been made public.

But it was gathered that issues of the Value Added Tax, VAT, progress on the ban on open grazing and the zoning of the 2023 presidency are some of the issues likely to come up during the meeting.

Adamawa and four Northern state governors have joined the suit with the federal government against Rivers and the Lagos States on the collection of  VAT.

