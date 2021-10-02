Obaseki charges youths to rise above challenges

By Jethro Ibileke

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Besty Obaseki, has charged Nigerian youths to rise above their challenges and propel themselves through a strong sense of self-worth for success.

Mrs. Obaseki gave charge on Friday, at the 18th Reposition Summit, organized by Firm Foundation Ministries, to commemorate the country’s 61st independence celebration.

The summit which was held at the Uyi Grand Hotel, in GRA and the University of Benin, auditorium, had the theme, “Take Charge”.

The Edo First Lady urged the younger generation to revive their hope in Nigeria and to be conscious of accountability in all their ventures.

“You must be told the truth, no matter how boring it sounds. Accountability means you must take charge and be responsible.

“You must have regard and respect for other human beings, because we co-exist, that is how God created life and humanity. We must co-exist in harmony, in love, unity and oneness and in peace.

“I don’t understand it, that a human being born of man and woman, like every other human being, created by God and placed on this earth, that you will not love, value and respect yourself

“You must rise up and say to yourself that no one in this world has the right and the power to mess up my life. You must become what God has created you to be. You must put every negative things behind you and get back your life,” she admonished.

Other speakers, in their various presentations, spoke on the subject of Purpose, Gender-Based Violence and Healthy Relationships.

Earlier, the Senior Pastor of Firm Foundation, Kay Benson-Akhigbe, who spoke about relationships, urged youths to first compare their purpose with their prospective partners, before forming a permanent relationship.

“First, you have to discover your purpose, determine where you are going then find out if your partner’s purpose aligns with yours before you commit yourself to a love relationship,” he said.