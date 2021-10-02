NECA DG, Timothy Olawale dies in Abuja

NECA DG, Timothy Olawale dies in Abuja

Saturday, October 2, 2021 3:49 pm


NECA DG, Timothy Olawale: dies in Abuja

NECA DG, Timothy Olawale: dies in Abuja

By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced the death of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

NECA Secretariat said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Olawale passed on, on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,’’ it stated.

The statement added that the association was in contact with the family and more information would be communicated in due course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Dr Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity.

He succeeded Mr Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police patrol: Police rescue Zamfata Speaker’s family members, 11 others 41 mins ago

    Police rescue Zamfara Speaker’s family members, 11 others
    Police: Kidnapped ECWA member shot dead in security operatives cross fire with kidnappers 4 hours ago

    Kogi: Abducted ECWA member killed by stray bullet
    Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State 4 hours ago

    How Bauchi community paid over N72m to bandits in one year – LG boss
    FILE PHOTO: Bandits: 4 hours ago

    Police nab notorious bandits kingpin, Bello Rugga in Zamfara
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Relations With São Tomé and Principe Growing – Osinbajo
    APC inaugurates LG Chairpersons in Rivers 5 hours ago

    APC inaugurates LGA chairpersons in Rivers
    7 hours ago

    Super Brands Must Synergize to Solve Africa’s Problems – Akinwuntan
    Nigerians soldiers on parade 8 hours ago

    Insecurity: Army begins “Operation Still Water” in Lagos, Ogun on Monday