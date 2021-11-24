Just In: Tony Uranta, social critic and activist, dies

By Nehru Odeh

Activist and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group (NNSG), Tony Uranta is dead. Uranta, a former member of the Presidential Committee on National Conference passed on on Wednesday afternoon after a protracted battle with a yet to be disclosed illness.

A statement by his family read thus: “We announce the passage of Tony Uranta (TIU) at 1:32pm this afternoon.

“Tony has gone home to rest, after a long medical battle. He fought a good fight while here, but we believe God needs him now, to continue from the other side, and to perhaps conquer on his strong believe on Justice, Equity, Peace and Unity for Nigeria.

Burial will be announced by family

The news of his demise was also shared by his associate and labour activist, Denja Yakub and veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia on Facebook this afternoon.

“Our ranks have been depleted again! A good friend and great patriot of inestimable essence, Comrade Tony Uranta has gone home. Soft spoken, great mobiliser, highly committed pro democracy activist, passionate advocate of good governance he was. This is very painful and a great loss. May his soul rest well in eternal peace. May God provide his family all they require to cope with his eternal absence,” Yakub said.

“The LION sleeps!! Good night to a great man, a champion for equity and justice. Thank you for your excellent service to the Nigerian nation,” Askia wrote.

It would be recalled that Uranta suffered a partial stroke last year. He made the disclosure in a post on his social media handle obtained by CKN News.