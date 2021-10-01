Zoning controversies: Ganduje send message to Fayemi

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi, the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum to intervene over disagreement on rotation and zoning of 2023 presidency between the Northern and Southern Governors’ Forum.

Ganduje stated this in his address during the 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Kano.

The governor said that the signing agreement between the Northern and Southern Governors on the power shift was not necessary.

“All governors were voted not to divide Nigeria, but to make Nigeria one for progress and development.

“It is unfortunate that the two are exchanging uncomplimentary languages to each other.

“I will like to seek this opportunity to call on the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, to invite all governors of Nigeria so that we forgive each other and forge together,” he said.

He also called on Nigerian leaders and followers to continue to join hands towards ensuring unity and peace of the country.

He said that the call became imperative because the unity of the country was paramount.

“Therefore, I will like to seize this opportunity to call on all elites, members of the public, all stakeholders and all nationalities irrespective of religious and ethnic inclinations.

“To come together and make sure that Nigeria continues to be unified, and our unity to grow from strength-to-strength,” he said.