Why I am close to bandits – Gumi

By Richard Elesho

Controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has again called on Nigerians to show respect and love for bandits, saying it is the secret of his good relationship with the men of the underworld.

Describing it as the power of human interaction, the Cleric who spoke at Ahmodu Bello University, Zaria on Wednesday said what the bandits need from the society is understanding.

“I go through the door, not the window. If you go through the door, you will go in and come back safely,” Mr Gumi said.

The Islamic cleric said if the bandits are given a listening ear, their resolve would be softened and would become more amenable to abandoning their violent ways.

A student had asked why the bandits have not kidnapped him despite his numerous visits to their den.

Mr Gumi explained thus: “When we meet them we don’t speak, we give them the microphone to speak even for one hour.

“When we first approached them we saw that they were holding their guns ready to fire. By the time we finish our meeting, they will hand in their weapons and we will be taking pictures.”

“So this is the power of human interaction which is what we are here to study as social scientists. That is the approach,” he added.

The preacher said he has been able to gain the bandits’ sympathy because he “treats them as human beings and respects them.”

“That is the respect I give them. I say come, come and sit with me. Come and sit down. I want to hear from you. With that respect, the Fulani man, you can get him.

“So don’t be surprised, if you are nice to him, if you are ready to listen to him, if you are trying to understand his problem, if you put your legs in his own shoes, he will listen to you, you will go to the forest and return safely insha Allahu,” Mr Gumi assured.

The News reports that Gumi, a self-appointed mediator on banditry has often been questioned by Nigerians over his views and request for amnesty for people perpetrating insecurity in the land. Recently, Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesperson described him as a bandit lover.