Why I am close to bandits – Gumi

Why I am close to bandits – Gumi

Friday, October 1, 2021 12:26 pm


File photo: Sheikh Gumi (in white robe) meets some bandits

File photo: Sheikh Gumi (in white robe) meets some bandits

By Richard Elesho

Controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has again called on Nigerians to show respect and love for bandits, saying it is the secret of his good relationship with the men of the underworld.

Describing it as the power of human interaction, the Cleric who spoke at Ahmodu Bello University, Zaria on Wednesday said what the bandits need from the society is understanding.

“I go through the door, not the window. If you go through the door, you will go in and come back safely,” Mr Gumi said.

The Islamic cleric said if the bandits are given a listening ear, their resolve would be softened and would become more amenable to abandoning their violent ways.

A student had asked why the bandits have not kidnapped him despite his numerous visits to their den.

Mr Gumi explained thus: “When we meet them we don’t speak, we give them the microphone to speak even for one hour.

“When we first approached them we saw that they were holding their guns ready to fire. By the time we finish our meeting, they will hand in their weapons and we will be taking pictures.”

“So this is the power of human interaction which is what we are here to study as social scientists. That is the approach,” he added.

The preacher said he has been able to gain the bandits’ sympathy because he “treats them as human beings and respects them.”

“That is the respect I give them. I say come, come and sit with me. Come and sit down. I want to hear from you. With that respect, the Fulani man, you can get him.

“So don’t be surprised, if you are nice to him, if you are ready to listen to him, if you are trying to understand his problem, if you put your legs in his own shoes, he will listen to you, you will go to the forest and return safely insha Allahu,” Mr Gumi assured.

The News reports that Gumi, a self-appointed mediator on banditry has often been questioned by Nigerians over his views and request for amnesty for people perpetrating insecurity in the land. Recently, Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesperson described him as a bandit lover.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    World Bank Headquarters, Washington, D.C: World Bank approves $400 million loan for COVID-19 Vaccines for Nigeria 57 mins ago

    Nigeria gets $400m World Bank loan for COVID-19 vaccines
    Senator Andy Uba: postpones flag off of campaign for Anambra governorship election over killin 1 hour ago

    Anambra governorship: Andy Uba postpones campaign flag-off
    Valentine Ozigbo, PDP cabndidate for Anambra governorship election: suspends campaign for Anambra governorship election 1 hour ago

    Anambra governorship poll: PDP’s Ozigbo suspends rallies
    Governor Ganduje 2 hours ago

    Zoning controversies: Ganduje send message to Fayemi
    3 hours ago

    Therapy Session: Retirement Blues
    3 hours ago

    AfDB debars Rocky Africa Ltd, affiliates for 18 months
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 3 hours ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello gets endorsement of Ilorin indigenes
    3 hours ago

    Photos: Joke Silva’s 60th Birthday