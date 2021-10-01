Buhari: Nigerian media reporting ‘irresponsible remarks’ of evil persons.  

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the Nigerian media of reporting ‘irresponsible remarks of a few evil persons.’

In a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday, the President however urged the media to move away from reporting such “unfiltered and unsubstantiated lies” to investigating them.

“Such unfiltered and unsubstantiated lies and hate speeches by a few evil persons must be stopped. Our media houses and commentators must move away from just reporting irresponsible remarks to investigating the truth behind all statements and presenting the facts to readers.

“We must all come out and speak against the lies being peddled. At this point, I would want to sincerely appreciate the large number of our Traditional, Religious and Community leaders as well as other well-meaning Nigerians who, in their various fora are openly spreading the message of peaceful co-existence and conflict settlement through dialogue in their respective communities.

“Nigeria is for all of us. Its unity is not negotiable. And its ultimate success can only be achieved if we all come together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for our nation.

“We shall continue to work on dialogue based solutions to address legitimate grievances. But we remain ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten our national security,” the President said.

